Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after buying an additional 763,540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after buying an additional 470,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $63.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.