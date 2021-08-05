Pflug Koory LLC Buys New Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after buying an additional 626,235 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after buying an additional 3,173,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

