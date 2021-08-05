Pflug Koory LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 7,333.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $85.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

SXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

