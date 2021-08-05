Pflug Koory LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

