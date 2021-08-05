Pflug Koory LLC Purchases New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.76. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.84.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

