Pflug Koory LLC Takes $41,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $148.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $150.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.46.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

