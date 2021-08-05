Phantasma Energy Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 44.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $11,197.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00046896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00101038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00139078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,870.51 or 1.00030780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.00832194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

