Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.73

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 1167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
The stock has a market capitalization of $688.10 million and a P/E ratio of 19.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
