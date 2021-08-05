Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.73

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 1167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.10 million and a P/E ratio of 19.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

