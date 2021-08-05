Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 9,849 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $861,984.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,760,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,857 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $606,501.65.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $816,185.04.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $773,160.00.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.