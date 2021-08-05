Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.30. The company had a trading volume of 506,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,224. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

