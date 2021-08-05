Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 692 ($9.04). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 691.80 ($9.04), with a volume of 1,747,140 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHNX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target for the company. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,150.29. The company has a market cap of £6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

