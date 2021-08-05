Phoenixcoin (PXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $166.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,921.91 or 1.00119881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00031582 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $478.14 or 0.01169820 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00338524 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00400222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006039 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00068700 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004740 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,774,075 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

