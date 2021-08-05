PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.90 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 5th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $811,811.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00058769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.70 or 0.00916812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00097377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042875 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

