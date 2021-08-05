Physicians Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,256,126. The company has a market capitalization of $213.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $158.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

