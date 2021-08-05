Physicians Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

Shares of HON traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.80. The stock had a trading volume of 71,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

