Physicians Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $299.67. 30,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,374. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

