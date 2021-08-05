Pickle Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.06 Million (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 5th. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for $9.08 or 0.00022301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00058754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00911867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00097802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042803 BTC.

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,600,738 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,677 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

