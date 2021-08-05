PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

PFL opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $12.97.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

