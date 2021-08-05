PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.90. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.14.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II
See Also: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.