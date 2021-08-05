PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.90. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.