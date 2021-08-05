PIN (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00048395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00102495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00146112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,108.59 or 0.99888905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.62 or 0.00864000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

