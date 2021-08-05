Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.50. 25,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.45.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.