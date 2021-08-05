Piper Sandler Comments on TriCo Bancshares’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.28.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,575,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,016,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,173,000 after acquiring an additional 67,538 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

