PiplCoin Price Tops $0.0012 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PiplCoin has a market capitalization of $206,866.46 and approximately $4.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00058197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00017197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.08 or 0.00903059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00098775 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00042499 BTC.

PiplCoin Coin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

