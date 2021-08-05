PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

PJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of PJT opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.40. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. Equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

