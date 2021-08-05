PlayDapp (PLA) Trading 125.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 125.2% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002526 BTC on exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $187.13 million and $753.63 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00058754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00911867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00097802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042803 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PLA is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,976,702 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

