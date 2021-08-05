Plian Price Reaches $0.0073 (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Plian has a market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $83,406.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.85 or 0.00903586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00096704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 832,426,935 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.