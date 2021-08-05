PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 13,031 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $452,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $1,895,031.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $36.43 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.18.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after acquiring an additional 898,291 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,111,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 423,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 236,488 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after buying an additional 209,558 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after acquiring an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

