PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder Sells 52,860 Shares of Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 52,860 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $1,895,031.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 13,031 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $452,696.94.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 8,724 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $311,970.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $172,897.47.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -15.18.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,835,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 878.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

