Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Tops $18.58 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 25% against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $18.94 or 0.00048630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $18.58 billion and approximately $1.79 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00102084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00144767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,965.66 or 1.00065933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.55 or 0.00851429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,096,659,075 coins and its circulating supply is 980,934,918 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

