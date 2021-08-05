Polkamarkets (POLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.18 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 56.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $14.18 million and $635,779.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00058947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $374.48 or 0.00913886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00096455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00043295 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,076,098 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

