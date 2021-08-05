Polyient Games Governance Token Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 5th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $87,311.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $90.62 or 0.00225259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00059614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.20 or 0.00930189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.97 or 0.00096871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00043517 BTC.

About Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

