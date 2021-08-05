Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP John Carter Mcfarland Sells 1,037 Shares

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $51,227.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

POR stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 21.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

