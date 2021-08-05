PPL (NYSE:PPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PPL (NYSE:PPL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.86. 4,210,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,839,637. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47. PPL has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

