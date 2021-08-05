PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.21

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.21 and last traded at C$14.07, with a volume of 247183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSK. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.50 to C$17.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.15. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 80.91%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

