Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 1403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Specifically, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRAX shares. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

