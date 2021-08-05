Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Financial Corp. is the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group. Premier Bank operates as a Home Savings Bank. First Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency. Premier Financial Corp., formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 191,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

