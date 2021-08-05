Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI)’s share price rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 181.05 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29). Approximately 36,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 194,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.22).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Premier Miton Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 212 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.85. The company has a market cap of £281.72 million and a P/E ratio of 34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Sarah Walton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,100 ($23,647.77).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

