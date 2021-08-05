Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$ EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.90 or more EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,706. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.89.

PBH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

