Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,448 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGRE opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

