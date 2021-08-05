Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its position in QIAGEN by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 48,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after buying an additional 494,846 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth $48,690,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $52.72 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

