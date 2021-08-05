Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of M/I Homes worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 2,887.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at $583,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHO stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.09.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

