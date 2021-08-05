Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,704 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vonage were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $48,739,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth $10,068,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 1,415,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 745,402 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after acquiring an additional 300,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

