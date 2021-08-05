Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Primoris Services has increased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Primoris Services stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

