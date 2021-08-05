Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of United Therapeutics worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,719,000 after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 486,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,382,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

UTHR stock opened at $206.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

