Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26 Million Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 463.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in CommScope by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,083,000 after buying an additional 221,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after buying an additional 1,519,018 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after buying an additional 379,750 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 66.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after buying an additional 1,021,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

