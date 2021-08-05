Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,111 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of TopBuild worth $24,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.25.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $213.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $135.86 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.