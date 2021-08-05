Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 15,245 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $25,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,675,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 998,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,864,000 after buying an additional 107,741 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $2,366,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

