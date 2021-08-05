Private Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in Apple by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 6,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 495,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,834,000 after purchasing an additional 246,776 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

