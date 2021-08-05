Private Management Group Inc. Sells 75,192 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,192 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Iteris worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 323,474 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Iteris by 53.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 318,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iteris in the first quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Iteris in the first quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iteris alerts:

In related news, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at $878,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.