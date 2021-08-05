Private Management Group Inc. Sells 9,960 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 202,896 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPYU opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $710.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

